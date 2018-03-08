3/7 Notable Movers

Gainers

PIXY +66% Up on news its adding blockchain. It's incredible how willing investors are to bid up this scam on news. Some stocks are just susceptible to pumps. PIXY, AMPE, NYMX are examples of stocks that people are really willing to buy if the company or someone else makes an argument to do it.

ZSAN +57% Continued uptrend off patent news. Think the article about it short squeezing is what caused this, it's amazing how susceptible people are to pump articles. I'm just now realizing this.

OGEN +35% Nanocap stock biotech, develops antibiotics Maybe up from reportedly going to be at the MicroCap conference?

MED +31% Up on crushed revs and earns. Sells weight loss and healthy living products and food.

RGNX +27% A biotech, announced upcoming conferences. Probably fade tomorrow because it's up on no news, and is a big company, over $1b market cap. Will check in on this one tomorrow. Is a bitoech that provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects.

RADA +20% Israeli microcap aerospace company. Sells defense electronics. Up on a positive earns call.

ABCD +19% Up on good earns.

HTGM +16%

RIGL +15%

ADSK +15%

Decliners

WHLR -18%

SLS -15%

AVAV -15%

SPPI -15%

MNDO -13%

MRNS -11% Incredibly, falls another large 10% today. Surprising because it bounced yesterday off lows.

SFIX -9% Retraced the gain of the last couple days.

RUN -9%