3/9 Movers

Gainers

RKDA +66% Up on high volume, a nanocap agricultural biotech. Ag biotech seems to be the hot sector right now. Didn't open up much, gradually rose the whole day.

SPKE +30% Up on a lot of news. 2 acquisitions, financial advisor, and good earnings results.

CHRS +30% Smallcap biotech, $700M mc. Gave favorable guidance for key treatments in its pipeline. Lots of catalysts in 2H18.

TNTR +27% Up on restructuring plan, and CEO resigning. Is a $200M mc semiconductor company.

RXII +27% $10M mc clinical stage biotech. Up with a lot of other microcap stocks today.

PIXY +22% Up on BS "fintech" news. Amazing the stupidity in today's market.

LX +19% Company offers loans to young adults. Is a Chinese company. Up on no news, but that happens often with Chinese companies.

NVEE +19% Beat greatly on EPS but slightly missed revs. Beat on one time tax benefit, hard to judge earnings. is a technical engineering, consulting company.

WLDN +17% Up on strong Q4. A $230M mc technical services company.

PDLI +15% Beat revs and earns. Is a solid biotech we have reported on.

PTGX +14% Up on news it will be attending the Oppenheimer conference.

Decliners

SNSS -42% Down on data delay from slow enrollment. Smallcap bios have been hit bad from data delays, like MRNS, VKTX, and RGLS.

AUTO -42% Q4 miss, and CEO and CFO resign.

VNRX -22% Down on dilutive offering. The stock price broke the offering price.

CGG -18% Stock trading closer to parity with the one on the French exchange.

OGEN -18%

IMRN -17% Down on fade from previous day's rally on trial results. HCW raised PT to $20 from $15, saying NASH probability of success is raised to 20% from 10%. However, HCW also said chance APRI would get approved was 80%, and it got rejected.

SCX -14% Down on dividend suspension. Is a nanocap measuring and cutting tools company sells nationwide.

PTX -11% Down on bad earnings. Increase in revs, but still a big quarterly loss of $32.4M.