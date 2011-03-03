March 3, 2011





Stocks recover ahead of key data





A positive ADP prediction on Wednesday followed by the best weekly jobless claims print in over two years triggered a sharp short covering rally ahead of tomorrow's coveted employment report. However, retreating oil prices was the original catalyst.

Today's rally was done on rather light volume, but we don't necessarily believe that is "bearish". In fact, in recent years we have observed the market sell off on large volume and rally on light and although this is against conventional wisdom, we think it bodes for some more upside. The lack of liquidity is just what the indices need to continue squeezing shorts and forging gains.

The market is eagerly awaiting tomorrow's jobs number. Most are looking for an increase in jobs to the tune of 190,000 and I think we will get it. After all, the previous months have been big disappointments and the pendulum tends to swing. That said, the market has had the last two days to price in a good number. This leaves the door open for initial disappointment and possible equity market weakness, but overall we think the dip will be bought up.

The current pattern is somewhat similar to that of April 2010, and we might in fact be in the midst of some sort of mid-year topping process. Nonetheless, the charts are pointing to at least one more new high. If we are right, look for the March S&P to make new 2011 highs, likely in the mid-to-high 1350's. This equates to the mid-to-high 840's in the Russell and 2440 in the NASDAQ wouldn't be out of the question!

Despite these rather "bold" predictions, today was a big day for the bulls and we are bound to get some back and filling. Look for intraday support near 1320/1318 in the S&P and 820 in the Russell.

Futures and Options Trading Recommendations

Position Trade -

Flat









