2011 Fitch Outlook for Health Care REITs

In its 2011 Outlook for U.S. equity REITs, Fitch Ratings maintains a decidedly "positive" outlook for health care REITs, on the basis of stable property market fundamentals and favorable access to capital:





In contrast to other commercial real estate sectors, nearly all Fitch-rated health care REITs have reported positive same store NOI growth during 2010 relative to 2009.



Fitch-rated health care REITs have made the bulk of their health care facility investments in recent years in facilities funded by non-government sources, and thus their exposure to government reimbursement risk continues to decline.



Operating conditions in senior housing will likely improve in 2011, as the pipeline of new construction is expected to drop below 2% of existing stock.



Each medical office property typically has a granular tenant base, with lower tenant turnover than a comparable office building. These dynamics create fairly stable operating performance for medical office properties.



Capital access for life science tenants remains strong. While some operators coudl continue to consolidate facilities, the industry continues to grow and long-term demand for well-constructed space in key locations is expected to remain solid.



While many sectors within health care real estate are affected to some degree by challenging macroeconomic conditions, the property sector is affected less so because of the sheer volume of population growth in the over-70 age cohort. When combined with limited new development activity, operating conditions have been far healthier than in most other major property types.