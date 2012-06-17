Soccer, Wildfires, And An Election

Those are the three main things facing Greeks this weekend. Perhaps the most important of those is the Greek election, although the Euro Cup's importance is not to be underestimated.

Voting has ended in Greece and initial exit polls show New Democracy at 27.5-30.5% and Syriza at 27-30%. Many investors fear a potential Syriza win will lead to a standoff between Syriza's leader Tsipras and the troika, as Tsipras has vowed to renegotiate the harsh austerity measures the troika have burdened Greece with in loaning the country funds. However, Syriza's win will not, at least in the short term, lead to a Greek exit of the eurozone, as many in the investing community fear.

Perhaps as a foreshadowing of Greek election results, a wildfire near Athens started on Saturday. However, in positive news, the Greek soccer team pulled a huge upset by beating Russia in the Euro Cup. This means that Greece may, potentially, face off against Germany next; that'll definitely be a fun match.