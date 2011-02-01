IDTI May Shoirt-Circuit Your Portfolio

NOTE: originally published here on 1/25/11.

Our view of the tech­nol­ogy sec­tor is more pos­i­tive than most of the other sec­tors, but it still gets our neu­tral rat­ing because of stocks like Inte­grated Device Tech­nol­ogy, Inc. (IDTI). Of the 561 tech­nol­ogy stocks we cover, IDTI is one of the 77 that get our “very dan­ger­ous” rat­ing and one of the few that make our most dan­ger­ous stocks list for Jan­u­ary. The tech sec­tor is tricky because there are sev­eral large-cap excel­lent stocks (MSFT, ADI and AAPL) that make the sec­tor look very good and offer good hid­ing for some “very dan­ger­ous” smaller-cap stocks such as IDTI. For exam­ple, I rec­om­mended investors buy IBM, MSFT and ADI in pre­vi­ous “stock pick of the week” arti­cles. In addi­tion, in an inter­view on CNBC, we were very bull­ish on another semi­con­duc­tor com­pany, Intel (INTC), as one of our “most attrac­tive” stocks when it made the list for August 2006. IDTI does not mea­sure up to these other tech lead­ers and is rid­ing the coat­tails of the bet­ter tech stocks.

Like all of our most dan­ger­ous stocks, IDTI has (1) mis­lead­ing earn­ings = account­ing prof­its are pos­i­tive and ris­ing while true, eco­nomic prof­its are neg­a­tive and falling and (2) high val­u­a­tion = very high expec­ta­tions embed­ded in the cur­rent valuation.

Specif­i­cally on “mis­lead­ing earn­ings”, I refer to the fact that IDTI reported a $1,085mm increase in GAAP earn­ings while our model shows eco­nomic earn­ings declined by $14mm (a dif­fer­ence of $1,099mm, about twice the company’s rev­enues) dur­ing the last fis­cal year. The major­ity of this dis­con­nect comes from two sources:

1. Asset-write offs of $1,385mm (most of which occurred in the last 2 years), which equals 215% of reported net assets and is greater than the mar­ket value of the com­pany. Given that man­age­ment is sup­posed to cre­ate value, not destroy it, writing-down $2.15 for every $1 on the company’s bal­ance sheet does not bode well for their abil­ity to cre­ate share­holder value. Our recent arti­cle on Man­age­ment Fail­ures explains why investors need to beware of large asset-write-downs like those incurred by IDTI.

2. Large non-operating charges taken by the com­pany in 2009 which drove down 2009 results so they com­pare well against 2010 results, which are boosted by non-operating income.

Specif­i­cally on the stock’s high val­u­a­tion, I refer to our dis­counted cash flow analy­sis of the cur­rent stock price of $6.46, which shows IDTI must grow its rev­enues at over 20% com­pounded annu­ally for at least 20 years while also improv­ing its return on invested cap­i­tal from –1% to +5%. A 20-year growth appre­ci­a­tion period with a 20%+ com­pound­ing growth rate sets expec­ta­tions for future cash flow per­for­mance quite high. His­tor­i­cal growth rates are much lower. In addi­tion, the stock’s upward move­ment is hand­i­capped by the cur­rent, out­stand­ing stock option lia­bil­ity of $31mm or 3% of cur­rent mar­ket value. As the stock price climbs, that option lia­bil­ity grows larger as all the out­stand­ing stock options move more in-the-money and become more valuable.

Our report on IDTI, avail­able here, has detailed appen­dices for you to see how we per­form all calculations.

Over­all, the risk/reward of invest­ing in IDTI’s stock looks “very dan­ger­ous” to me. There is lots of down­side risk given the mis­lead­ing earn­ings while there is lit­tle upside reward given the already-rich expec­ta­tions embed­ded in the stock price.

In a busi­ness where investors make money by buy­ing stocks with low expec­ta­tions rel­a­tive to their future poten­tial, IDTI fits the pro­file of a great stock to short or sell.

Note: Stock pick of the week is updated every Tuesday.