The Real Earnings Season Begins Now

New Constructs leverages reliable fundamental data to provide unconflicted insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with cutting-edge machine learning (ML) technologies (featured by Harvard Business School), the firm shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to reveal critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent credit and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

The Journal of Financial Economics reveals:


 1. Legacy fundamental datasets suffer from significant inaccuracies, omissions and biases.
 2. Only our “novel database” enables investors to overcome those flaws and apply reliable fundamental data in their research.
 3. Our proprietary measures of Core Earnings and Earnings Distortion materially improve stock picking and forecasting of profits. 


Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan are not the only institutions to write papers on the superiority of our data and research. Find more papers here.


Now, all investors, not just Wall Street insiders, can access trustworthy research on the earnings and valuation of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on us to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. See client testimonials and media coverage.


David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010). 


Nearly all of the invest­ing world ignores 10-K sea­son. You rarely hear any­thing about 10-Ks in Wall Street research. Cov­er­age by the media is light to say the least.

Yet, 10-Ks* con­tain the most impor­tant finan­cial infor­ma­tion that com­pa­nies pro­vide all year. Unlike press releases and 10-Qs, only the 10-Ks con­tain a com­plete set of the Finan­cial Foot­notes. And only in these foot­notes can one find the full set of data required to assess the true prof­itabil­ity and val­u­a­tion of stocks.

We, at New Con­structs, will research the foot­notes of 2000+ new 10-Ks in the next cou­ple of weeks.

From this moun­tain of data, we will derive pro­pri­etary research that deliv­ers some of the best stock picks of any research firm. Just as we did last year.

For exam­ple, after review­ing East­man Kodak's (EKDKQ) 2010 10-K in March of 2011, I was able to pre­dict it would go bank­rupt. See "Dead Com­pany Walk­ing". For sim­i­lar rea­sons, we told clients that the same would hap­pen to Amer­i­can Air­lines (AAMRQ.PK). I was proven right about 10 months later on both com­pa­nies. Why did it take 10 months? Prob­a­bly because that is how long the com­pa­nies were able to mas­sage their quar­terly account­ing results to cover the truth.

Cash is a fact, earn­ings are an opin­ion. Even­tu­ally, facts tend to win. And the foot­notes are the only place to get the facts.

Other exam­ples of how ana­lyz­ing the com­plete 10-K for com­pa­nies enabled me to make strong stock pre­dic­tions. Note the arti­cles below are just a sam­ple. We pro­vided clients with more.

Maybe it is time more peo­ple started pay­ing atten­tion to 10-Ks, or, at least, to research that focuses on ana­lyz­ing the finan­cial foot­notes in 10-Ks.

It is not an easy task. My firm, New Con­structs, has devel­oped pro­pri­etary tech­nol­ogy and patented sys­tems around doing it efficiently.

*10-Ks are the offi­cial ver­sion of the annual report filed with the Secu­ri­ties and Exchange Com­mis­sion (SEC). These doc­u­ments are any­where from 100 to 1000 pages and con­tain the most impor­tant finan­cial data avail­able on publicly-traded com­pa­nies. No other reports come close to rival­ing the amount of rel­e­vant infor­ma­tion in 10-Ks.

Disclosure: I am long INTC, LO, LLY, LRCX.

