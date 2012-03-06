The Real Earnings Season Begins Now

Nearly all of the invest­ing world ignores 10-K sea­son. You rarely hear any­thing about 10-Ks in Wall Street research. Cov­er­age by the media is light to say the least.

Yet, 10-Ks* con­tain the most impor­tant finan­cial infor­ma­tion that com­pa­nies pro­vide all year. Unlike press releases and 10-Qs, only the 10-Ks con­tain a com­plete set of the Finan­cial Foot­notes. And only in these foot­notes can one find the full set of data required to assess the true prof­itabil­ity and val­u­a­tion of stocks.

We, at New Con­structs, will research the foot­notes of 2000+ new 10-Ks in the next cou­ple of weeks.

From this moun­tain of data, we will derive pro­pri­etary research that deliv­ers some of the best stock picks of any research firm. Just as we did last year.

For exam­ple, after review­ing East­man Kodak's (EKDKQ) 2010 10-K in March of 2011, I was able to pre­dict it would go bank­rupt. See "Dead Com­pany Walk­ing". For sim­i­lar rea­sons, we told clients that the same would hap­pen to Amer­i­can Air­lines (AAMRQ.PK). I was proven right about 10 months later on both com­pa­nies. Why did it take 10 months? Prob­a­bly because that is how long the com­pa­nies were able to mas­sage their quar­terly account­ing results to cover the truth.

Cash is a fact, earn­ings are an opin­ion. Even­tu­ally, facts tend to win. And the foot­notes are the only place to get the facts.

Other exam­ples of how ana­lyz­ing the com­plete 10-K for com­pa­nies enabled me to make strong stock pre­dic­tions. Note the arti­cles below are just a sam­ple. We pro­vided clients with more.

Maybe it is time more peo­ple started pay­ing atten­tion to 10-Ks, or, at least, to research that focuses on ana­lyz­ing the finan­cial foot­notes in 10-Ks.

It is not an easy task. My firm, New Con­structs, has devel­oped pro­pri­etary tech­nol­ogy and patented sys­tems around doing it efficiently.

*10-Ks are the offi­cial ver­sion of the annual report filed with the Secu­ri­ties and Exchange Com­mis­sion (SEC). These doc­u­ments are any­where from 100 to 1000 pages and con­tain the most impor­tant finan­cial data avail­able on publicly-traded com­pa­nies. No other reports come close to rival­ing the amount of rel­e­vant infor­ma­tion in 10-Ks.

Disclosure: I am long INTC, LO, LLY, LRCX.