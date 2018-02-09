ICYMI: New Long Idea, Tax Reform Losers, Truth For Humans & AI, 2 Barron's Features & Model Portfolio Updates
Morningstar Can't See What Matters Most
This fund’s high quality holdings make it better than what traditional research notices.
Tax Reform Losers
Get the firms most negatively impacted from tax reform.
How To Teach Machines
How humans and AI work together is key to any success in AI.
Interactive Brokers to Host New Constructs Webinar
Join the "Machine Learning for Smarter Investing” webinar on 2/23 at 12pm EST.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Tech Failures
Barron's agrees, Elon Musk's new pay deal sets the wrong targets.
Clorox's (NYSE:CLX) Best-in-class Governance
CLX's strong corporate governance lands it on Barron's top 100 list.
Most Attractive Stocks: Model Portfolio Update
17 new stocks make this month's portfolio.
Most Dangerous Stocks: Model Portfolio Update
After outperforming last month, 12 new stocks make this month's portfolio.
Danger Zone: Market Share Risk Could Cut This Stock in Half
Market share gains could turn into losses and send shares lower.
Upcoming Research
- New Danger Zone Pick: 2/12/17
- Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC: Model Portfolio Update: 2/15/18
- Safest Dividend Yields: Model Portfolio Update: 2/22/18
Coverage Updates
- 173:10-Qs parsed since Feb 1.
- 47:10-Ks parsed since Feb 1.
- 362: stocks, ETFs & mutual funds added to coverage universe over the last 3 months.
Danger Zone Podcast: Why This Tech Firm is in the Danger Zone
CEO David Trainer sat down with Chuck Jaffe of Money Life to talk about this firm's risk of losing market share in this week's Danger Zone segment.