Webinar: "Machine Learning For Smarter Investing" - Hosted By Interactive Brokers

Feb. 20, 2018
New Constructs leverages reliable fundamental data to provide unconflicted insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with cutting-edge machine learning (ML) technologies (featured by Harvard Business School), the firm shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to reveal critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent credit and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

The Journal of Financial Economics reveals:


 1. Legacy fundamental datasets suffer from significant inaccuracies, omissions and biases.
 2. Only our “novel database” enables investors to overcome those flaws and apply reliable fundamental data in their research.
 3. Our proprietary measures of Core Earnings and Earnings Distortion materially improve stock picking and forecasting of profits. 


Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan are not the only institutions to write papers on the superiority of our data and research. Find more papers here.


Now, all investors, not just Wall Street insiders, can access trustworthy research on the earnings and valuation of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on us to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. See client testimonials and media coverage.


David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010). 


David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, presented “Machine Learning for Smarter Investing” on the Interactive Brokers Education and webinar platform on February 23, 2018. Attendees included 250+ advisors and investors from over 40 countries. Download the slides here.

Watch the webinar here.

Topics covered in the webinar include:

  1. How cutting-edge technology can protect your portfolio
  2. How to grow assets, keep them longer and avoid regulator scrutiny
  3. How to fulfil the Fiduciary Duty of Care

This article originally published on February 23, 2018.

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

