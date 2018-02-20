Webinar: "Machine Learning For Smarter Investing" - Hosted By Interactive Brokers

David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, presented “Machine Learning for Smarter Investing” on the Interactive Brokers Education and webinar platform on February 23, 2018. Attendees included 250+ advisors and investors from over 40 countries. Download the slides here.

Watch the webinar here.

Topics covered in the webinar include:

How cutting-edge technology can protect your portfolio How to grow assets, keep them longer and avoid regulator scrutiny How to fulfil the Fiduciary Duty of Care

This article originally published on February 23, 2018.

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

