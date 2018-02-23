ICYMI: New Long Idea, Model Portfolio Updates, Red Flags From New 10-Ks, Machine Learning Webinar & A Turnaround Story To Avoid

Long Idea: AI & Automation Creating Value for Investors
A compelling value in both asset management and FinTech.
Safest Dividend Yields: Model Portfolio Update
Thirteen new stocks make this month's portfolio.
Focus List Stocks - Long: Model Portfolio Update
We've added two stocks and removed another from this model portfolio (for Pro and higher members).
Focus List Stocks - Short: Model Portfolio Update
We've added a new stock to this model portfolio (for Pro and higher members).
The Real Earnings Season Starts Now
See critical details we uncover in the footnotes of annual reports to reveal true earnings.
Filing Season Finds: February 21
2,830 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.3 trillion. See what we found in Chesapeake Lodging's (CHSP) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: February 22
1,985 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.7 trillion. See what we found in Six Flags' (SIX) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: February 23
2,357 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.9 trillion. See what we found in Tile Shop Holdings' (TTS) 10-K.
Watch the "Machine Learning for Smarter Investing" Webinar
Learn how cutting-edge technology can protect your portfolio and make you smarter.
Featured Stocks in Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio
Get a free look at one of the stocks in this month's model portfolio.
Danger Zone: Turnaround Story with No Profits
The turnaround is not working. Profits continue to fall and margins lag peers.
Position Update: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)
New information requires an update to our call on this idea.
Upcoming Research
- New Danger Zone Pick: 2/26/18
- New Long Idea: 2/28/18
- Dividend Growth Stocks: Model Portfolio Update: 2/28/18
- Most Attractive/Most Dangerous: Model Portfolio Update: 3/7/18
Coverage Updates
- 276:10-Qs parsed since Feb 1.
- 479:10-Ks parsed since Feb 1.
- 187: stocks, ETFs & mutual funds added to coverage universe over the last 3 months.
Danger Zone Podcast: Why This Service Provider is in the Danger Zone
Investment Analyst Kyle Guske II sat down with Chuck Jaffe of Money Life to talk about this retail turnaround story's failures in this week's Danger Zone segment.