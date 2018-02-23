ICYMI: New Long Idea, Model Portfolio Updates, Red Flags From New 10-Ks, Machine Learning Webinar & A Turnaround Story To Avoid

A compelling value in both asset management and FinTech.

Thirteen new stocks make this month's portfolio.

We've added two stocks and removed another from this model portfolio (for Pro and higher members).

We've added a new stock to this model portfolio (for Pro and higher members).

See critical details we uncover in the footnotes of annual reports to reveal true earnings.

2,830 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.3 trillion. See what we found in Chesapeake Lodging's (CHSP) 10-K.

1,985 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.7 trillion. See what we found in Six Flags' (SIX) 10-K.

2,357 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.9 trillion. See what we found in Tile Shop Holdings' (TTS) 10-K.

Learn how cutting-edge technology can protect your portfolio and make you smarter.

Get a free look at one of the stocks in this month's model portfolio.

The turnaround is not working. Profits continue to fall and margins lag peers.

New information requires an update to our call on this idea.

Upcoming Research

Coverage Updates

276: 10-Qs parsed since Feb 1.

10-Qs parsed since Feb 1. 479: 10-Ks parsed since Feb 1.

10-Ks parsed since Feb 1. 187: stocks, ETFs & mutual funds added to coverage universe over the last 3 months.

Investment Analyst Kyle Guske II sat down with Chuck Jaffe of Money Life to talk about this retail turnaround story's failures in this week's Danger Zone segment.