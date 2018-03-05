Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Top University Professors Feature New Constructs

Top professors from Harvard Business School and University of Toronto cite David Trainer’s “Modern Tools for Valuation” in Expected Stock Returns Worldwide: A Log-Linear Present-Value Approach

The report studies expected return proxies derived from a log-linear present value framework vs. expected return proxies based on standard factor models. The results show that the log-linear present-value framework offers an accounting-based framework for the estimation of expected returns across international markets.

  • Charles C.Y. Wang – Glenn and Mary Jane Creamer Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School
  • Akash Chattopadhyay – Assistant Professor of Accounting at University of Toronto
  • Matthew R. Lyle – Assistant Professor of Accounting Information and Management and the Lawrence Revsine Research Fellow at Kellogg School of Management

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.