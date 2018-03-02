ICYMI: New Long Idea, Barron's Feature, Harvard B-School Feature, More Red Flags From New 10-Ks, Position Updates & Warning On 'Earnings' Season

Long Idea: GAAP Earnings Understate Cash Flows
Compelling upside not readily visible to investors focused on EPS.
Dividend Growth Stocks: Model Portfolio Update
Seventeen new stocks make this month's portfolio.
Barron's Features our Safest Dividend Yields Model Portfolio
Three new stocks highlighted.
Top Professors Cite Our Work in New Paper
Top professors from Harvard Business School and more cite David Trainer’s “Modern Tools for Valuation” in a new paper.
The Real Earnings Season Starts Now
See critical details we uncover in the footnotes of annual reports to reveal true earnings.
Filing Season Finds: March 2
2,607 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $585 billion. See what we found in O'Reilly Automotive's (ORLY) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: March 1
3,369 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $1.4 trillion. See what we found in Alliance Data Systems' (ADS) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: February 28
2,645 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $973 billion. See what we found in Dean Foods' (DF) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: February 27
2,860 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $369 billion. See what we found in Titan International's (TWI) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: Feb 19-24
10,444 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $6.9 trillion. See what we found in Discover Financials' (DFS) 10-K.
Featured Stocks in Safest Dividend Yields Model Portfolio
Get a free look at one of the stocks in this month's model portfolio.
Danger Zone: Investors Ignoring Real Earnings Season
Only by reading all of the financial footnotes can investors know the true profits of publicly-traded companies.
Position Update: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)
New information requires an update to our call on this idea.
Position Update: Spectrum Brand Holdings (NYSE:SPB)
New information requires an update to our call on this idea.
Upcoming Research
- New Danger Zone Pick: 3/5/18
- New Long Idea: 3/7/18
- Most Attractive/Most Dangerous: Model Portfolio Update: 3/7/18
- Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC: Model Portfolio Update: 3/15/18
Coverage Updates
- 284:10-Qs parsed since Feb 1.
- 1115:10-Ks parsed since Feb 1.
- 149: stocks, ETFs & mutual funds added to coverage universe over the last 3 months.
Danger Zone Podcast: Why this Group of Investors are in the Danger Zone
CEO David Trainer sat down with Chuck Jaffe of Money Life to talk about investors ignoring real earnings season in this week's Danger Zone segment.