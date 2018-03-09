Harvard Business School Features Our Robo-Analyst Technology

In a new case study, “New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts”, Charles C.Y. Wang and Kyle Thomas highlight the power of our Robo-Analyst technology and its ability to automate fundamental research processes that have become too time-consuming for human analysts. Get a copy at the link below:

Overview:

“Using machine-learning technology, New Constructs creates cleaned up financial statement data that removes accounting distortions. This powerful data aims to provide unparalleled insights into companies' true economic picture.”

About the authors:

Mr. Wang is the Glenn and Mary Jane Creamer Associate Professor of Business Administration. Mr. Thomas is a Harvard Business School Research Associate.

This article originally published on March 8, 2018.

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.