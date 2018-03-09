ICYMI: Harvard Business School Features Our Robo-Analyst, New Long Idea, How AI Helps Advisors, More Red Flags From New 10-Ks & Model Portfolio Updates

Mar. 09, 2018 6:00 PM ET
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer's Blog
Marketplace
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long/Short Equity, Value, Deep Value

Contributor Since 2010

New Constructs leverages reliable fundamental data to provide unconflicted insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with cutting-edge machine learning (ML) technologies (featured by Harvard Business School), the firm shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to reveal critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent credit and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

The Journal of Financial Economics reveals:


 1. Legacy fundamental datasets suffer from significant inaccuracies, omissions and biases.
 2. Only our “novel database” enables investors to overcome those flaws and apply reliable fundamental data in their research.
 3. Our proprietary measures of Core Earnings and Earnings Distortion materially improve stock picking and forecasting of profits. 


Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan are not the only institutions to write papers on the superiority of our data and research. Find more papers here.


Now, all investors, not just Wall Street insiders, can access trustworthy research on the earnings and valuation of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on us to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. See client testimonials and media coverage.


David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010). 


Harvard Business School Features our Robo-Analyst Technology

Harvard highlights the revolutionary impact of our research automation technology.

Long Idea: True Profitability is Greater than Reported

Earnings understate the true profits of the business and mask compelling upside.

AI Helps Advisors Grow and Keep Assets

Research automation empowers advisors to give clients more at lower costs.

Most Attractive Stocks: Model Portfolio Update

31 new stocks make this month's portfolio.

Most Dangerous Stocks: Model Portfolio Update

32 new stocks make this month's portfolio.

The Real Earnings Season Starts Now

See critical details we uncover in the footnotes of annual reports to reveal true earnings.

Filing Season Finds: March 9

985 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $358 billion. See what we found in Crawford & Company's (CRD.B) 10-K.

Filing Season Finds: March 8

1,001 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $99 billion. See what we found in Zogenix's (ZGNX) 10-K.

Filing Season Finds: March 7

2,644 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $153 billion. See what we found in CBIZ Inc.'s (CBZ) 10-K.

Filing Season Finds: March 6

3,309 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $434 billion. See what we found in Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO) 10-K.

Filing Season Finds: Feb 26-Mar 3

14,753 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $4.2 trillion. See what we found in Santander USA's (SC) 10-K.

Featured Stocks in Dividend Growth Model Portfolio

Get a free look at one of the stocks in this month's model portfolio.

Danger Zone: Fighting Against Industry Giants

Soaring revenue, negative margins, and strong competition. Risk/reward screams sell.

Upcoming Research

Coverage Updates

  • 36:10-Qs parsed since Mar 1.
  • 608:10-Ks parsed since Mar 1.
  • 174: stocks, ETFs & mutual funds added to coverage universe over the last 3 months.

Danger Zone Podcast: Why this Tech Stock is in the Danger Zone

CEO David Trainer sat down with Chuck Jaffe of Money Life to talk about this tech stock's uphill battle against its competition in this week's Danger Zone segment.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.