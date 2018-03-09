ICYMI: Harvard Business School Features Our Robo-Analyst, New Long Idea, How AI Helps Advisors, More Red Flags From New 10-Ks & Model Portfolio Updates
Long/Short Equity, Value, Deep Value
Contributor Since 2010
The Journal of Financial Economics reveals:
1. Legacy fundamental datasets suffer from significant inaccuracies, omissions and biases.
2. Only our “novel database” enables investors to overcome those flaws and apply reliable fundamental data in their research.
3. Our proprietary measures of Core Earnings and Earnings Distortion materially improve stock picking and forecasting of profits.
Harvard Business School Features our Robo-Analyst Technology
Harvard highlights the revolutionary impact of our research automation technology.
Long Idea: True Profitability is Greater than Reported
Earnings understate the true profits of the business and mask compelling upside.
AI Helps Advisors Grow and Keep Assets
Research automation empowers advisors to give clients more at lower costs.
Most Attractive Stocks: Model Portfolio Update
31 new stocks make this month's portfolio.
Most Dangerous Stocks: Model Portfolio Update
32 new stocks make this month's portfolio.
The Real Earnings Season Starts Now
See critical details we uncover in the footnotes of annual reports to reveal true earnings.
Filing Season Finds: March 9
985 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $358 billion. See what we found in Crawford & Company's (CRD.B) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: March 8
1,001 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $99 billion. See what we found in Zogenix's (ZGNX) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: March 7
2,644 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $153 billion. See what we found in CBIZ Inc.'s (CBZ) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: March 6
3,309 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $434 billion. See what we found in Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO) 10-K.
Filing Season Finds: Feb 26-Mar 3
14,753 forensic accounting adjustments with a value of $4.2 trillion. See what we found in Santander USA's (SC) 10-K.
Featured Stocks in Dividend Growth Model Portfolio
Get a free look at one of the stocks in this month's model portfolio.
Danger Zone: Fighting Against Industry Giants
Soaring revenue, negative margins, and strong competition. Risk/reward screams sell.
Upcoming Research
- New Danger Zone Pick: 3/12/18
- New Long Idea: 3/14/18
- Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC: Model Portfolio Update: 3/15/18
- Safest Dividend Yields: Model Portfolio Update: 3/21/18
Coverage Updates
- 36:10-Qs parsed since Mar 1.
- 608:10-Ks parsed since Mar 1.
- 174: stocks, ETFs & mutual funds added to coverage universe over the last 3 months.
Danger Zone Podcast: Why this Tech Stock is in the Danger Zone
CEO David Trainer sat down with Chuck Jaffe of Money Life to talk about this tech stock's uphill battle against its competition in this week's Danger Zone segment.