PVA, DLKM, TLM, GRHU, LEN - Market Report From DrStockPick.com!

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRHU), a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions and sustainable infrastructure products, encourages and assists companies of all sizes with efforts to identify and adopt strategies that fully incorporate the various incentive programs offered through their local utilities. These programs provide significant monetary incentives for acting on projects that improve energy efficiency and pays consumers for participating in periodic consumption reductions (Demand Response or DR) -- increasing a business' bottom line for the coming year.

Automated Demand Response (ADR) is one of several DR programs available to commercial and industrial customers of California's three Investor Owned Electric Utilities. The ADR programs as delivered by GreenHouse provides participating utility customers with the investigative, engineering and installation solutions (hardware and software) required to conduct a fully-automated (hands-free) load-shed. GreenHouse is uniquely organized with a professional and technical staff capable of delivering end-to-end ADR solutions.

"It's going to be a very exciting year for economically sustainable energy and renewable fuels," commented John Galt, Executive Chairman and founder of GreenHouse Holdings. "Rather than just being a growth year for renewable energy companies, we see 2011 as being the year of the Energy Efficiency Company; we want businesses to know that even small efforts to be sustainable through stewardship, can produce a persistent ROI over the longer term."

Along with Demand Response, GreenHouse provides energy efficiency services for customers including General Dynamics, Gulfstream Aerospace, PepsiCo and its burgeoning relationship with the United States Army. The U.S. military continues to embrace and expand its use of green solutions on its bases throughout the world, enhancing the fast-tracked penetration of a domestic consumer market for sustainable products and services.

Douglas Lake Minerals (OTCBB:DLKM) is pleased to provide an update regarding its recently acquired Handeni Project which is located in the rapidly developing region of eastern Tanzania. Douglas Lakes' 100% owned Handeni Project consists of four prospecting licenses covering approximately 800 km(2) which are directly adjacent to, and partly surround, Canaco Resources Inc's (V.CAN) 200 km(2) Kilindi license which holds the Magambazi gold mineralization occurrence.

Douglas Lake Successfully Delineates Structural Controls on Gold Mineralization in the Four Handeni Project PLs

The Company is pleased to provide the results of the recent exploration program conducted on PLR PLR4973/2008, subsequently subdivided into four PL's (PL6742/2010, PL6743/2010, PL6744/2010 and PL6779/2010), based on the outcomes of the first phase of the continuous exploration program conducted since 2008. This exploration phase included a fixed-wing aircraft flown aeromagnetic and radiometric survey at a line spacing of 200m and a height of 80m, subsequent interpretation of data and ground follow-up. The survey and interpretation was conducted according to internationally accepted standards by the Council for Geoscience, South Africa.

Harp Sangha, the Company's CEO, stated: "We are confident that the model developed based on the first exploration phase provides a substantial platform for understanding gold mineralization in the prospecting licenses as exemplified by the success with which the model predicts and outlines existing and known gold anomalies". Phase two of the exploration program focused on the identified potential zones during an intensive stream sediment and soil sampling program. The results will be released in due course.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) announced that unemployment rose from 9.6 percent in October to 9.8 percent in November as hiring slowed down. Paul Zemsky, the head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management, argues that “The U.S. economy is all about jobs and anything that leads folks to believe that there’s a better job market will be good for equities.” This is especially true for the homebuilding sector.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home builder and provider of financial services in the United States. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, and multi-level residential buildings, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land directly and through unconsolidated entities.

Talisman Energy Inc. (NYSE:TLM) conference call for investors, analysts and media on Tuesday, January 11, 2011 at 11:00 a.m. MST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss 2011 guidance. Participants will include John A. Manzoni, President and Chief Executive Officer and members of senior management. Talisman expects to release its 2011 guidance the morning of January 11 before markets open. To participate in the conference call, please contact the Talisman Energy conference operator at 10:50 a.m. MST (12:50 p.m. EST), 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in North America, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, and Southeast Asia.

Penn Virginia Corp. (NYSE:PVA) announced a 2011 capital expenditures budget of $290 million and also provided initial full-year 2011 guidance. The 2011 capital budget is approximately 40 percent lower than expected 2010 capital expenditures of $475 million due primarily to a weak natural gas price environment and outlook.

Penn Virginia Corporation engages in the development, exploration, and production of natural gas and oil in east Texas, the Mid-Continent, Appalachia, and Mississippi regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Coal and Natural Resource Management, and Natural Gas Midstream.

