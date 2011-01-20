(HIL, PPWE, MPX, BOB.V, LBF - Market Update From DrStockPick.com!

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) the global leader in managing construction risk, announced that it has received a three-year, $17.3 million contract extension from Southern California Edison Co. (SCE) to continue providing project management services for the utility's multi-billion dollar capital improvement program. To replace antiquated equipment and add new infrastructure to accommodate growth, SCE has invested more than $3 billion in its transmission and distribution systems in the last five years and expects to invest an additional $11 billion in electricity infrastructure replacement and improvement over the next ten years.

Hill International, Inc. provides fee-based project management and construction claims services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Project Management Group and Construction Claims Group.

Proper Power & Energy, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board:PPWE.ob) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARI), has begun production on its 87.5 acres in Western Kentucky.

ARI has completed the re-work on all 4 wells, with those wells online and pumping. "This is an exciting day for us," stated Proper Power President, Andrew Kacic. "This is the beginning of production for Proper Power in Kentucky, and we look forward to increasing our presence."

Over the previous five years, earnings for the oil and natural gas industry have been aligned with U.S. manufacturing – averaging just 7 cents for every dollar of sales. Contrary to popular opinion and what some critics have said, America’s oil companies are not owned by a small group of wealthy investors.

• Only 1.5 percent of industry shares are owned by management of corporations. The remaining amount is owned by millions of Americans.

• Since 2000, the oil and natural gas industry has put around $1.7 trillion in U.S. capital projects to help all forms of energy move forward, including alternatives, while minimizing the industry’s environmental footprint.

• Between 2000 and 2008, the industry put in more than $58 billion.

Proper Power & Energy is an independent exploration and production company. The Company's operations are in Kentucky, which provides for low risk developmental drilling and production, and Utah, which the Company controls over 11,000 acres for its exploratory prospect. Renowned geophysicist and consultant to Proper Power, Robert Dunbar, believes the Utah prospect could hold up to one billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Global Hunter Corp. (TSX.V: BOB) (FSE:G5D) is pleased to announce that it recently completed a surface sampling program at La Corona de Cobre. The program was designed to collect surface samples from the numerous prospective shear zones. This will aid in the definition of drill targets to expand on the copper oxide mineralization.

The samples will be collected from outcrops along the entire strike lengths of the shears and have been shipped to ALS Chemex Labs in La Serena Chile for analysis. Results will be released as soon as is practical after they have been received.

These shear zones can be traced on surface for hundreds of metres, with the longest being Vino Fino, which has been mapped for over 6,000 metres. Local miners are currently extracting ore from several shear zones on the property and transporting it to Enami for processing.

Copper was one of the first metals ever extracted and used by humans, and it has made vital contributions to sustaining and improving society since the dawn of civilization. Copper was first used in coins and ornaments starting about 8000 B.C., and at about 5500 B.C., copper tools helped civilization emerge from the Stone Age. The discovery that copper alloyed with tin produces bronze marked the beginning of the Bronze Age at about 3000 B.C

Global Hunter’s flagship project is the La Corona de Cobre property, located 70 kilometres north of La Serena, Chile, along the Pan American Highway, within the coastal belt of the Andean Cordillera. The NI 43-101-compliant resource contains 225 million pounds of copper oxide. In addition, the Company has its Rabbit South molybdenum project in south-central British Columbia, Canada.

DWS Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LBF) announced the transition of the Fund’s portfolio management responsibilities to a portfolio management group within Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. (DIMA) that is led by Gary Russell. Under Gary Russell’s leadership, the Fund will continue seeking high current income as its primary investment objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective by investing principally in a portfolio of global income securities. Similarly, the Fund will continue to serve as a vehicle for international investment through participation in the economies of both developed and developing countries throughout the world.

DWS Global High Income Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end, nondiversified management investment company. The fund invests in sovereign bonds and the U.S. government backed bonds, including fixed and floating rate bonds. Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc.

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2010 on Wednesday, January 26, 2011 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, January 26, 2011 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (888) 791-4309 or (913) 312-1403 for international callers, and use conference ID# 1421016.

Marine Products Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, and sport fishing markets in the United States and internationally.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) is a newswire as well as an IR and PR firm. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), in some cases, provides media advertising and public awareness for both public and private companies, as well as disseminating news. As such, in some cases, when Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) advertises for a particular client, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) charges an advertising fee which it must disclose under 17B. The fee may be in cash, in free trading stock or in restricted stock. Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE), if paid in stock, can and may sell those securities during the advertising period.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CRWE) anticipates receiving 1,000,000 shares of free trading shares from a third party (Mohamad Nehmeh) for two (2) weeks of advertisement services for Proper Power & Energy, Inc. (OTC:PPWE).