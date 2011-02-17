GRHU, ANCB, CRWE, JFBC, GNET - Stocks On The Move and Company News From DrStockPick.com!!

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. (GRHU.OB), and ten tequila distilleries, members of the largest and most profitable export industry in Mexico, announced that they are becoming more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable as mandated by recently enacted regulations. The distilleries have entered into agreements with GreenHouse Soluciones, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern California-based Greenhouse Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure. The agreements are expected to generate over $8 million in revenues for GreenHouse in 2011.

GreenHouse will remove approximately 600 tons of solid agave waste per day from its initial ten Tequila customers, which represents approximately 33% of the total agave waste from the area. The Company estimates it will receive approximately $1.7 million annually in revenues based on the initial ten customers. In addition, GreenHouse plans to convert the waste to compost and sell fertilizer to local farmers which can in turn be used to protect the soil of the region. The company estimates they will be able to produce approximately 120,000 tons of compost fertilizer per year, which equates to approximately $6.5 million in additional revenues for GreenHouse.

For every liter of Tequila produced, ten liters of liquid waste known as Vinassa and 5-6 kilograms of solid waste fibers known as Bagasse is also generated. In 2009 alone, 249 million liters of Tequila were produced along with 1.245 million tons of fiber waste. Small and mid-sized Tequilerias make up approximately 50% of all Tequila produced in Mexico, and often don't have access to the resources needed to properly dispose of their waste as is required by local laws. As a result, much of the waste is dumped into local streams and city dumps, creating a host of environmental hazards and health concerns, and the contamination of Mexico's water supply.

"We are working with the environmental agencies in Mexico who monitor how waste is treated so that the smaller Tequila producers can properly compost and/or dispose of their waste," commented Alex Viecco, Director of Operations for Greenhouse Soluciones. "These tequila companies came to us for a solution to the waste problem and we will work with them on managing these issues so that they can be environmentally efficient while maximizing their revenue."

"Within the Tequila industry, there are significant opportunities to boost the local economy through job development and the improvement of the environment while increasing the quality of the Tequila," said Congressman Gustavo Macias Zambrano. "I encourage the collaboration between GreenHouse and these agencies to develop a long-term, sustainable plan for the region."

With the potential capacity of accepting as much as 2,100 tons daily of solid waste per day, GreenHouse Soluciones will be making a large contribution to improve the problems facing the industry and hence improving the local and global ecology.

GreenHouse Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions and sustainable infrastructure products. The company designs, engineers and installs disparate products and technologies with visible return on investment, enabling our clients to reduce their energy costs. Its target markets for its energy efficiency solutions include residential, commercial and industrial, as well as government and military markets. In addition, the company develops designs and constructs rapidly deployable, sustainable infrastructure primarily for use in disaster relief and security in austere regions. For more information, please visit: www.greenhouseintl.com or the GreenHouse YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/greenhouseintl or follow GreenHouse on Twitter @greenhouseintl.

****************

Anchor Bancorp (Nasdaq:ANCB) announced the results for its quarter ended December 31, 2010. Anchor Bank completed its conversion from a mutual to a stock savings bank on January 26, 2011. In connection with the conversion Anchor Bancorp issued 2,550,000 shares of common stock which raised $25.5 million of new capital. The Company filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2010.



Anchor Bancorp, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services. The company is based in Lacey, Washington.

****************

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. Reports Nine-Month 2010 Financial Results

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCBB:CRWE) is pleased to report its financial results for the nine month period ending September 30, 2010. Revenue for the nine months totaled $1,073,383 compared to $418,959 during 2009.

The Company incurred an operating loss of $54,527 for the nine months ending September 30, 2010 compared to an operating loss of $36,923 during the same period in 2009.

Net loss of $343,049 for the nine months ending September 30, 2010 compared to a net loss of $29,379 for the same period in 2009. The net loss in 2010 was attributed mostly to an unrealized loss of $307,544 on securities held by the Company.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. has extended its internet footprint internationally to include the following countries; Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. These websites are published in each country’s native language.

About Crown Equity Holdings Inc.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. is a consulting organization which provides and assists small business owners with the knowledge required in taking their company public, and has re-focused its primary vision with its aligned group of independent website divisions to providing media advertising services, as a worldwide online media advertising publisher, dedicated to the distribution of quality branding information, as well as search engine optimization for its clients. The company announced in June of this year its 1- 10 forward stock split.

To discover more about CRWE, please visit: www.corwnequityholdings.com

****************

Jeffersonville Bancorp (Nasdaq:JFBC) announced fourth quarter net income of $941,000 or $0.22 per share compared to $936,000 or $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2009. Earnings for the full year 2010 were $3,129,000 or $0.74 per share for the year compared to $3,084,000 or $0.73 per share for 2009. A cash dividend in the amount of thirteen cents $0.13 on the common stock of the Company was declared at the February 8, 2011 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2011 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2011.



Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville, which provides commercial banking services for individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York.

****************

Global Traffic Network Inc. (Nasdaq:GNET) announced its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2010. The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2010 was $31.8 million, an increase of 24% from $25.6 million reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2010. Revenue from the Company’s Australian, Canadian and United Kingdom operations were up 21%, 84% and 11%, respectively, from the fiscal second quarter of 2010. When measured in local currencies, Australian, Canadian and United Kingdom revenues increased 11%, 78% and 15%, respectively compared to the prior year quarter.



Global Traffic Network, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides traffic and news information reports to radio and television stations. It offers traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom; television traffic reports in Australia and Canada; radio entertainment news reports in the United Kingdom; and news information reports to radio stations in Canada.

***************************************************

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY!