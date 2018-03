Cyanotech Corp. (Nasdaq:CYAN) announced that researchers at the University of California at Davis have determined that microalgae-based Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica® may improve immune function and ameliorate anemia in persons over 50. Results of the UC Davis study will be published in the March edition of the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology, in a paper entitled, ”The effects of Spirulina on anemia and immune function in senior citizens.” More.. http://drstockpick.com/?p=17724