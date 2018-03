Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq:GILT) reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2010. Quarterly revenues of $66.1 million, up 17% compared to fourth quarter 2009. Full year revenues increased to $233.0 million. Year-on-year operating income (non-GAAP basis) up from $0.3 million to $1.3 million.

