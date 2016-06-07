Ignore The Sturm Und Drang Surrounding The May Employment Report - 6/5

The S&P 500 Index closed on Friday at 2,099.13, unchanged on the week. Economic reports were mixed but the weak May employment report dominated the airwaves. On the surface this was a very disappointing level of job creation exacerbated by downward revisions for March and April.

The May jobs report certainly brought out the recession bears who are itching to make a name for themselves by calling the next recession and bear market in stocks. Beware the pundits who, like a stopped clock, are right twice a day. They have been singing this tune for months now.

The biggest challenge that we have as investors is not getting spooked by the headlines and staying the course, when warranted. To gauge whether staying fully invested in stocks is the right strategy, I usually turn to the technical indicators, with a little help from sentiment indicators, which in themselves are contrary indicators.

Thursday's close at 2,105 was encouraging but then came the May Employment Report. What's interesting about Friday's price action is that the negativity didn't really catch fire. Group rotation out of financials was balanced by strength in the utility stocks and a strong close ensued after the S&P500 Index found support at 2,085, exactly where it did on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 Index ended the week unchanged but overbought on a short-term basis. As we work off that overbought be mindful of 3 important bullish indicators things:

o The stock market normally sells off for a week or so after the monthly employment report (see John Schlitz's insightful analysis in last Thursday's Morning Insights)

o Chaikin Money Flow remains very positive

o The smaller stocks in the S&P 500 continue to outperform the Index as the Russell 2000 small cap Index is in a strong upward trend

What this means to me is that investors should continue to buy bullish Power Gauge rated stocks on weakness. Short-term support is at 2,075 - 2,085, while longer-term support is at 2,000 - 2,025.

Bearish Sentiment Indicators Continue as a Bullish Backdrop

Last week we referenced the weekly investment survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) which showed bullish sentiment at 17.75%. This low reading, particularly when accompanied by a high neutral reading has led to consistently strong stock market returns over the past 30 years.

This week we highlight the fact that small speculators are very bearish on the stock market as evidenced by short positions of $6.9 billion in stock index futures. This is an unusually high level of short selling and has been particularly bullish when they begin to cover their short positions.

This would likely happen if the stock market reversed Friday's weakness and climbed above 2,100 once again.

While sentiment indicators on their own are not sufficient to guide investment strategy, when combined with our technical indicators and strong market breadth readings, the bullish case is compelling.

Charts of the S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index closed above overhead resistance at 2,100 on Thursday, but succumbed to selling triggered by a very disappointing May Employment Report on Friday.

When the dust had settled the S&P 500 was flat for the week but the Russell 2000 small cap Index was up 1%.

With the market overbought on a short-term basis, Chaikin Money Flow remains positive and the Guggenheim Equal Weighted S&P ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) continues to outperform the SPY. Along with a high water reading for the Power Bar on the SPY, these are all positive indications of a market that may bend but not break over the next 2 weeks leading up to the June Federal Reserve Board meeting.

Chart from Chaikin Analytics©

Disclaimer: Chaikin Analytics LLC is not registered as a securities broker-dealer or advisor either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or with any state securities regulatory authority. Chaikin Analytics does not recommend the purchase of any stock or advise on the suitability of any trade. The information presented is generic in nature and is not to be construed as an endorsement, recommendation, advice or any offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities of any kind, but solely as information requiring further research as to suitability, accuracy and appropriateness. Users bear sole responsibility for their own stock research and decisions. Read the entire disclaimer.