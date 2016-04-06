CWEB.com - Is There More Trouble For Sprint ( NYSE : S ) On The Horizon?

CWEB- Today We Got Breaking News That Sprint Sale-Leaseback For $2.2 Billion. Everybody Got Exited The Stock Went Up A Little. But Know What?

So Lets Get This Straight : Sprint Will Lease Equipment And Then Use It As A Collateral To Borrow 2.2Billion More?

First: How Come SoftBank Is Not Giving Sprint 3 Billion They Need. Softbank owns Sprint So They can Bail Them Out. This Is Not Good News For Shareholders.

Second: What About If There Is A Default On The Lease?

Since Sprint Has Not Provided Any Particular Answers We Believe At This Moment The Stock Will Further Continue To Slide Until It reaches Mid $2 Level. We Are Reafirming Our Position Of Sell Short Term Or Hold Long Term Basis.

