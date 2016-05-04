CWEB.com - Why Apple ( NASDQ : AAPL ) Is Going To Blow Out. Tim Cook Has A Vision For Apple And It Is Pretty!

CWEB - Apple had a huge quarter and nobody is mentioning this besides Tim Cook. Mr. Cook has a clear vision. iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Car, Apple Space Project, Apple Artificial Intelligence, Apple Music and Let's say Everything Apple. Expansion in India and China is already in the works which will bring Billions of extra revenue to Apple.

The Future is very Bright for Apple with a genius team running the company starting with Tim Cook.

Separately, CWEB Rating's team rates the stock as a ' Buy ' with a score of A++ and upward of $400 a share by end of the year based on booming sales and holiday promotions.

Mr. Cook gave the following statement about the company : "We just had an incredible quarter by absolute standards, $50 billion in revenue and $10 billion in profits," Cook said. "What we're seeing is that people are upgrading at a lower rate than they did last year, but still higher than the year before. And so we had this abnormally high upgrade rate last year as people bought into the iPhone 6, and now we're comparing to that along with the other things going on that many companies are facing, with currency rates and macroeconomics etc."

