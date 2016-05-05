CWEB.com - Why Will Groupon ( Nasdaq : GRPN ) Continue To Be A Strong Buy!

CWEB - Groupon ( NASDQ : GRPN ) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2016. The reported loss was lower than expected.Groupon's CEO Eric Lefkofsky has on numerous occasions made a comparison to the growth trajectory of Booking.com, acquired by Priceline (PCLN) . When hard pressed to explain the vision and endgame of Groupon's local marketplace, Lefkofsky points to the many years Booking.com spent building their inventory of hotels, empowering them to focus their efforts on converting visitors to their site into hotel bookings once they reached critical mass.So here is our take. Groupon in near future with expansion in China, Canada, UK and the U.S.A Company that could Buy Groupon in near future will be Alibaba due to Groupon expansion in China.Separately, CWEB Rating's team rates the stock as a ' Buy ' with a score of A and upward of $10 a share by end of the year based on booming sales and holiday promotions.

GRPN data by YCharts

