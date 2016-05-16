CWEB.com - How Did Apple Tim Cook, Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway Outsmarted And Trumped Carl Icahn, Donald Trump Alliance.

CWEB - Last week Carl Icahn the Billionaire investor sold his Apple Stock.

Mr. Tim Cook has a clear vision. iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Car, Apple Space Project, Apple Artificial Intelligence, Apple Music and recently investment to a rival company Uber in China. Let's say Everything Apple. Expansion in India and China is already in the works which will bring Billions of extra revenue to Apple. Plus let's not forget Apple has over $200 Billion in Cash!

So today Warren Buffet showed why he is the most successful investor on the Planet. Mr. Buffett can see the value and expansion of Apple and company and today he made a $1 Billion Dollar Bold investment in Apple stock.

Separately, CWEB Rating's team reiterates the stock as a ' Buy ' with a score of A+++ and upward of $400 a share by end of the year based on booming sales and holiday promotions with expansion in India and China. For more information you can read our prior article published on Seeking Alpha

CWEB.com - Why Apple ( NASDQ : AAPL ) Is Going To Blow Out. Tim Cook Has A Vision For Apple And It Is Pretty! - cweb

For more information visit CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping

AAPL data by YCharts

For more information visit CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping