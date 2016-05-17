CWEB.com - More Bad News For Carl Icahn. Officially Rated As A Junk ( NASDAQ : IEP )

CWEB - Yesterday we reported on our Article the Bad Gamble Carl Icahn took on Apple. Today Officially Carl Icahn Is rated as Junk!

"The downgrade reflects IEP's elevated LTV [loan to value] ratio, which we now expect to remain between 45%-60% over the next 12 months," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Clayton Montgomery said Tuesday.

The S&P is worried and rightfully so that even if Carl Icahn did get the cash, he'd spend it.

Separately, CWEB Rating's team reiterates the stock as a ' Hold ' with a score of C - and downward of $40 a share or more by end of the S&P downgrade. For more information you can read our prior article published on Seeking Alpha

IEP data by YCharts

