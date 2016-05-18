CWEB -Live Video News Of President Barack Obama Under New Rule That Will Let Millions Of Americans To Be Eligible For Overtime Pay Under The New Law. Good Sign For The Economy.

CWEB.com - The New rule anyone who makes less than $47,476 per year must receive time-and-a-half pay for hours worked beyond 40 hours a week. That's roughly double the current threshold of $23,660.

In 2014, President Obama directed the Secretary of Labor to update the overtime regulations to reflect the original intent of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and to simplify and modernize the rules so they're easier for workers and businesses to understand and apply. The department has issued a final rule that will put more money in the pockets of middle class workers - or give them more free time.

The final rule will:

Raise the salary threshold indicating eligibility from $455/week to $913 ($47,476 per year) , ensuring protections to 4.2 million workers.

, ensuring protections to 4.2 million workers. Automatically update the salary threshold every three years, based on wage growth over time, increasing predictability.

Strengthen overtime protections for salaried workers already entitled to overtime.

Provide greater clarity for workers and employers.

The final rule will become effective on December 1, 2016, giving employers more than six months to prepare. The final rule does not make any changes to the duties test for executive, administrative and professional employees.

Overtime updates will extend protections to 4.2 million workers across the country.

