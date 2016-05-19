C Web - How Google Home ( NASDAQ : GOOG ) Will Increase It's Stock Value And Take On Amazon Echo ( NASDAQ : AMZN )

CWEB.com - Google Yesterday announced a new home assistant called Google Home, a small speaker with always-listening microphones that integrates into a broad range of services. It is comparison to Amazon's Echo, and Home will answer questions and execute commands in a similar way, relying on Google's Assistant technology to make sense of the queries.Google said the new assistant is part of a plan to make working with technology more "conversational".For Google Home, the Google Assistant merges with Chromecast and smart home devices to control televisions, thermostats and other products. It will also connect to Google's new Allo messaging App, which is scheduled for release this summer. The new platform will serve as a proofing ground for VR content Google says, and contains a list of specifications Google believes virtual reality product should meet. Smartphones makers including Samsung, HTC and Huawei, have already signed up to Daydream, Google said - who also unveiled a basic blueprint for recommended VR headset design.

A new motion controller for use alongside headsets was also revealed.

The second generation software for their smartwatches, Android Wear 2.0, was also revealed. As part of the update, apps on a smartwatch will fully function without being linked to a phone for the first time, and a keyboard to enable users to reply to messages on their watch face was also introduced.

Closing the presentation, Mr Pichai again referenced Google's desire to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help consumers.

