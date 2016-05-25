CWEB- How Google Self Driving Car ( NASDAQ : GOOG ) Will Add To It's Stock Value.

CWEB.com - The Company is locating in a building at 46555 Magellan Drive in Novi in the Beck West Corporate Park, according to two sources familiar with the transaction who are not allowed to speak publicly on Google's private plans. Google has been working on self-driving cars for more than 8ix years, and its self-driving cars have logged more than 2 million miles autonomously. The company tests the vehicles in Washington, California, Arizona and Texas. The 53,000-square-foot facility will be used for research and development. "Many of our current partners are based here, so having a local facility will help us collaborate more easily and access Michigan's top talent in vehicle development and engineering," Krafcik wrote in a Google post.

Our Take: Google has proven record and this new technology especially will help the elderly, disabled and handicapped. Again good work for Team Google and company.

