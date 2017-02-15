CWEB - Groupon ( NASDQ : GRPN ) reported better-than-expected results for

But Results Top Estimates, Stock Up

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $42.5 million, or $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Gross Billings were $1.70 billion in the fourth quarter 2016, down slightly from $1.71 billion in the fourth quarter 2015. Gross billings were impacted by dispositions and country exits in connection with Groupon's restructuring efforts, partially offset by the addition of LivingSocial. On a same-country, FX-neutral basis, gross billings grew 2% year-over-year.

Revenue was $934.9 million in the fourth quarter 2016, compared with $917.2 million in the fourth quarter 2015. Revenue increased 2% globally, or 4% on a same-country, FX-neutral basis. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $912.77 million for the quarter.

