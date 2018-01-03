UBER And Sears Shop Your Way® Rewards, Whether You’re Driving Or Riding The Perfect Marriage – CWEB.Com

Sears CEO Eddie Lampert has already made changes to the Sears online shopping venue.

Currently in place is a membership program called “Shop Your Way.” Third party sellers are already on board, and that will compete with Amazon’s e-commerce marketplace that also hosts third-party sellers.

Uber drivers, now a large and very growing base of the independent work force across the world are offered significant discounts with Sears automotive services. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Sears are in partnership with "Shop Your Way” which already has tens of millions of members. Riders can earn discounts from Uber trips earning Shop Your Way points by linking up their Uber account to Shop Your Way and earn up to $2.00 per point for each Uber trip. Drivers can earn up to $1,000 in points by signing up with Uber | Shop Your Way: Online Shopping & Earn Points on Tools, Appliances, Electronics & more

For drivers

People who sign up to drive with Uber at shopyourway.com/uber can earn up to $1,000* in Shop Your Way points, redeemable for millions of products at Sears, Kmart, Lands End, and on shopyourway.com. So if you’re hitting the road to replace that old refrigerator or saving up for a shopping spree, Uber and Shop Your Way can put your goals within reach on your schedule.

Current US driver-partners who link their Uber accounts with Shop Your Way get other perks too: 50 percent off oil changes and 30 percent back in points on all labor at Sears Auto Centers. That means less money spent on car maintenance and more cash in your pocket to spend on what you want.

For riders

Any US riders who connect to Shop Your Way get a new entry in the $10,000 Shop Your Way Sweepstakes** for every ride. Every month 1,000 winners will receive a prize of $10 in Shop Your Way points. Riders in Chicago or New York get even more: $2 in points for every trip.

With Uber, you can push a button and get reliable transportation or meaningful work whenever you want: no hoops, no hassle. We think getting rewarded should be just as easy, and thanks to our partners at Shop Your Way, pushing a button is about to make riding and driving that much more rewarding.

Visit shopyourway.com/uber/rewards to connect your Uber and Shop Your Way accounts and start earning rewards.

*Sign up reward may vary by market.

** See terms and conditions at shopyourway.com/uber/sweeps

