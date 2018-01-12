Bitcoins, Sears And The Crypto Currency Business. Why Is Sears Investing In The Crypto.

A digital gift card platform that enables you to buy, send gift cards from hundreds of top retailers such as Sears, Amazon, iTunes, Starbucks, Target, and many more – CWEB.com

Gyft is an interesting online service for purchasing gift cards for leading online retailers such as Sears, Amazon, iTunes, Starbucks, Gamestop, Facebook, Nike, Staples, Target, Victoria’s Secret and many others that accepts Bitcoins as well as other typical payments methods. This allows you to actually shop with Bitcoins in stores that normally do not accept crypto currency payments directly, by first obtaining a gift card for a given amount that you pay for with Bitcoins. Of course you can also send the gift card to someone else in the form of a gift that the receiver can use in the specific store and you can pay with crypto without first having to go through an exchange to turn the Bitcoins in USD for example.

For more information visit CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping