Is DryShips Ready To Buy TOP Ships - CWEB.Com

George Economou has attempted to purchase TopShips in the past, and its asset lineup of energy transport vehicles are in keeping with DryShips recent purchases.

Economou has attempted to purchase TOP Ships in the past. And the firms fleet of energy transport vessels are in keeping with the types of assets Economou has been adding to the DryShips lineup. In fact, DryShips has already purchased several VLGCs . If a buyout goes through, shares in TOPs may increase many multiples of the current stock price. DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) stock may also rally.

The terms of this share purchase agreement are very similar in structure to the deal DryShips made with Kalani earlier this month, quote:

On February 2, 2017, the Company entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with the Investor, for the sale of up to $3,099,000 of shares of the Company's common stock that the Company may sell from time to time to the Investor, over the next 24 months. In accordance with this Common Stock Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 22,835 common shares as a commitment fee to the Investor. As of March 10, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 1,054,842 shares of its common stock to the Investor under the Common Stock Purchase Agreement, with the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of $1,773.

And it continues with a quote:

On February 14, 2017, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a non-affiliated non-US investor affiliated with Kalani, pursuant to which the Company sold 7,500 Series C convertible preferred shares to this non-affiliated investor for $7,500, which are convertible into a number of the Company's common shares equal to the quotient of $1 divided by the lesser of the following two prices: (NYSE:I) $3.75 and (ii) 75% of the lowest daily VWAP of the Company's common shares over the 21 consecutive trading days expiring on the trading day immediately prior to the date of delivery of a conversion notice, but in no event will this conversion price be less than $0.25. In accordance with the sale of Series C convertible preferred shares, the Company issued 72,910 common shares as a commitment fee to the non-affiliated investor. George Economou may be looking to make another attempt to buy the company at a much lower price. This is in keeping with his strategy of buying assets at distressed prices to benefit from an eventual shipping recovery. In addition, the TOP Ships asset lineup of energy transport vehicles are very similar to the types of assets DryShips has recently been buying.