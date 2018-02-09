Amazon Delivery Service - CWEB.Com

Amazon's move here makes a lot of sense, long-term.

But long-term, Amazon is one of the primary funding of autonomous vehicle tech, has partnered with a lot of the other players like Google aren't exactly rivals in this sphere and their logistics chain and historical location puts them at a perfect position to get into this market and be incredibly disruptive.

The bigger issue here isn't Fed EX / UPS, though; the long-term target is the larger trucking market.

This should be no surprise to anyone. Consumer direct is the way of the future. To think this started out as a place to buy books online. Now it is Amazon against everyone else.

Competition is great.



Transportation and delivery is an industry that is in tremendous of people right now and for the next several years as self driving vehicles take over and more and more goods or being delivered directly to consumers.

Right now the industry is a mess and could stand a lot of improvement.

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:AMZN) should see a huge uptick and we will not be surprised to see them at $2000 a share year end.

AMZN data by YCharts

For more information visit CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping