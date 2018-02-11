Equifax Hack - CWEB.Com

Equifax ( NYSE: EFX ) did not disclose the information when it reported that a data breach exposed the personal information of 145.5 million consumers.

The company originally said that the information accessed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's license numbers and credit card numbers.

And it’s ok for a company to keep these records on all of us. As long as equifax, trans union, and expiring are allowed to datamine us, we are all just pawns?

When hackers accessed the sensitive data of 145 million Americans, Equifax let weeks go by before notifying the millions at risk. And that was just the beginning of the nightmare.

Equifax by its deceit seems to be volunteering.

Finally when it was leaked they admitted to it and now we are finding out how many months later that even more information was exposed then was told the 1st time.

Why are the head people not going to jail but only getting a fine. The little guy gets screwed and big people are protected by lawyers and millions of dollars.

Stock should see a bear market and should go back to $70 if not lower based on class action lawsuits that have to be filed against them by all Americans.

Equifax executives allowed all that information to hacked and stolen, compromising your financial future.

