Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Is Still Very Cheap - CWEB.Com

Given the positive evolution of the US economy, the early stage of the investment banking business in the cycle and the reasonable valuation of MS stock price, the stock is a very strong buy.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has always been one of my top choices in the bulge bracket financial sector.

Their recent results, consistent strong showing in the league tables, healthy capital levels, and diverse business and positive cash outflow has attracted a very good investment buyers.

Morgan Stanley produced solid results that confirm its revenue recovery from earlier in the year.

While modest revenue growth assumptions leave the stock looking inexpensive in 2018 investors are really looking to make some solid stock gains this year in (NYSE:MS)

With strong fundamentals and good growth prospects, MS is worthy investment candidates.

Morgan Stanley continues to improve its performance, so much so that the bank's CEO is stepping up its target ROE to a 10 percent to 13 percent range.

The company's valuation is attractive at 10 times earnings and 1 time book value.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has also announced the creation of 14 new play spaces for children through a Morgan Stanley Foundation grant to KaBOOM!

CWEB has initiated a Buy Rating on (NYSE:MS) within one year valuation and $130 price target.

