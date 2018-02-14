A Bank Bargain JPMorgan And Chase (NYSE:JPM) - CWEB.Com

The next 6- 12 months should be good. Banks will likely to build capital, which can be deployed into growth opportunities, the bulk of the tax cuts should drop straight to the bottom line, and there's just modest risk that managements will compete away these gains through more competitive pricing.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is experiencing positive momentum for the business and the stock. The company is set to benefit from the interest rate increase cycle, a lower tax rate, cash savings and continued economic growth.

Given the favorable economic backdrop for banks, it's likely the stock will remain elevated.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) looks to be entering a new cyclical bull market, that could generate once in a lifetime levels of capital appreciation.

JPMorgan (JPM) stock has substantially outperformed the rest of the banking industry in the long term. The financial crisis in 2009 was a major blow to investors in the sector but things are looking really good for Jamie Diamond.

JPMorgan Chase is the most valuable bank in the world and is one of the most attractive banking investments right now.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is a very successful American bank. If you've been following the bank over the past decade or so, you would've heard the name Jamie Dimon floating around.

12 straight quarters of better-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is still a credit to the quality and strength of this bank.

CWEB Analyst have initiated a Buy Rating for JP Morgan Chase and a Price Target of $200 within 12 months.

