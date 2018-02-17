J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) Closing Stores And Keeping Silent Is Becoming A Very Dangerous Stock - CWEB.Com

J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) has once again reported disappointing news.

Gross margin expectations have been reduced due to its decision to clear out slow-moving inventory.

November 2017 marks J.C. Penney's (JCP) 10-year anniversary of its stock last being traded above the $50/share mark. Since then, the all-American retailer has witnessed a painful -93% dive in equity value.

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) says it will close its distribution and customer care center in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and cutting 670 jobs.

J.C. Penney has a current store count of 870, compared to 1,010 stores a year ago.

While I had some hope that management might be able to help the business survive, the picture looks bad right now.

We believe there's a pretty good chance that the firm, despite looking cheap, could be a value trap and investors should tread cautiously.

CWEB Analyst have initiated a Sell Rating for (NYSE: JCP) and a Price Target of below $2 within 12 months.

