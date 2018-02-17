Google Breaks Ground On $600 Million Tennessee Data Center And 9 More States - CWEB.Com





Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is investing money into 10 states across the country and hiring thousands of new employees, CEO Sundar Pichai will announce in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.

CEO Sundar Pichai described Alphabet’s plans to expand its footprint outside the Bay Area during the company’s Q4 earnings call, but today released new information as to where its new offices and data centers will be located.

The internet giant Google will invest $2.5 billion over the next few years to open or expand data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma, and is constructing new offices or expanding existing ones in nine states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington.

The company estimates that about 2000 more jobs will be created due to this expansion.

Alphabet's nearly $70bn in overseas cash will incur a likely tax bill of $10bn.

Google's stock has increased 41% over the last year and 208% over the last five years, but there's still room for growth.

CWEB Analyst have initiated a Buy rating (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and a Price Target of $1800 within 12 months.

Read Full Article and Videos CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping