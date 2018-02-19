Stock Pics From Entertainment Box Office Movie News - CWEB.Com

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Black Panther is expected to generate huge weekend numbers, with some estimates ranging as high as $180M. The Marvel film opened in over 4K theaters. Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Peter Rabbit and Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Fifty Shades Freed are also in the early part of their runs, while Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is expected to rack up another $8M. Next week, Paramount's (NYSE:VIA) Annihilation, Orion Pictures' Every Day and Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) Game Night all debut. The U.S. box office is running about 4% behind last year's pace for first eight weeks of the year, but has picked up recently. Across the industry, the impact of MoviePass (NASDAQ:OTCPK:HMNY) on admissions and concession revenue for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is still being gauged.

