Black Panther Movie Box Office – CWEB.com

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) “Black Panther” first-day domestic estimate is up to $75.8M, making it the 8th biggest day in industry history.

Disney raises the four-day weekend estimate to between $190M and $210M.

Besides the strong box office, the movie has been a big success.

Estimated audience breakdown for #BlackPanther:

37% African-American

35% Caucasian

18% Hispanic

5% Asian

5% other

It’s also the 5th highest box office opening weekend in history.

“Black Panther” is the highest-grossing February opening weekend.

Moviegoers have been flocking to theaters this weekend to see Black Panther shattering records.

CWEB Analyst have initiated a Buy rating Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) and a Price Target of $250 within 12 months.

DIS data by YCharts