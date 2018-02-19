Black Panther Movie Box Office – CWEB.com
Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) “Black Panther” first-day domestic estimate is up to $75.8M, making it the 8th biggest day in industry history.
Disney raises the four-day weekend estimate to between $190M and $210M.
Besides the strong box office, the movie has been a big success.
Estimated audience breakdown for #BlackPanther:
37% African-American
35% Caucasian
18% Hispanic
5% Asian
5% other
It’s also the 5th highest box office opening weekend in history.
“Black Panther” is the highest-grossing February opening weekend.
Moviegoers have been flocking to theaters this weekend to see Black Panther shattering records.
CWEB Analyst have initiated a Buy rating Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) and a Price Target of $250 within 12 months.
