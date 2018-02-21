2 Bargain Stocks Groupon And Sears You Can Buy Right Now - CWEB.Com

Groupon (GRPN) is a great tool for consumers, often saving them 40%-50% on meals, afternoons with the kids, daily deals, or weekend trips.

Cash flow was another highlight for Groupon. A full-year operating cash flow was $270.3 million.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is returning its focus to its Local segment. Despite slight revenue downturns, Groupon's focus on gross margin growth is succeeding.

The company repurchased 16,906,334 shares of common stock for about $60M in 2017, and has about $135M still available for share repurchases under the company's share repurchase program as of December 31, 2017.

Among the other highlights for the quarter, North America active customers reached 32.7M in 2017, an increase of about 200,000.

Company is poised to seize emerging opportunity over the next 5 years.

Customer acquisitions appear to be on track as GRPN focuses on improving user experience and platform quality.

Remain bullish on the stock and continue to consider it to be a key beneficiary for the next Quarter.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) experts are betting that Sears will make it through 2018 without having to resort to a bankruptcy filing by continuing the measures it has used in the past several years, such as monetizing real estate and the new Shop Your Way introduced by hedge-fund-manager chief executive, Eddie Lampert that will compete with Amazon and Walmart.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) released preliminary numbers for Q4.

The company expects revenue of $4.4B during the quarter. EBITDA of -$10M to +$10M is anticipated and net income of $140M to $240M.

Sears reiterates that in order to remain a "viable competitor" in the face of a very challenging retail environment, it's working to transform to a less asset-intensive business model, with a store footprint and digital capabilities meeting consumer needs and preferences.

Technology will the best performing group this year according also to many analyst.

