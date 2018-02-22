Video Game Stock's Worth Watching - CWEB.Com

Video games have been on fire for the year 2018.

Notable video games stock to take a closer look.

Monster Hunter: World (OTCPK:CCOEY) topped the software dollar sales chart with the franchise's best debut, followed by Dragon Ball: Fighterz(OTCPK:NCBDF) -- that franchise's best opening since 2002. Call of Duty: WWII (NASDAQ:ATVI), Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (MSFT) and Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO) all showed continuing strength at spots 3-5.

Top 10: No. 6, NBA 2K18 (TTWO); No. 7, Super Mario Odyssey (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 9, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Madden NFL 18 (NASDAQ:EA).

