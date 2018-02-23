Samsung Galaxy S9, 5G And A.I At The Mobile World Congress - CWEB.Com

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) will debut its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, on February 25 at Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

Generally, the most well-known businesses that normally participate in the event are: LG, Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Alcatel, Facebook, Google, Android, Nokia, Sony, ZTE, HTC, Wiko, Blackberry, Intel, Ericsson, Panasonic, Epson, BQ, Cisco, Ingram Micro, Paypal and Hisense7.

Many other finance, automotive and telephone companies participate too.

The iPhone X success proved there’s a big market for very pricey smartphones.

Worldwide spend on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is expected to hit $17.8 billion in 2018, a 95 percent rise from last year.

Google Assistant, Google Lens, RCS, Android Oreo (Go edition), and Android One will also be featured.

Read Full Article and Videos CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping