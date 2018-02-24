Which Stock's Are Investors Watching In February - CWEB.Com

Stocks had their worst week in over a year last week. Investors pushed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) down by roughly 3%.

That drop cut markets' year-to-date gain in half. But stocks are still up this year following 2017's 20% rally.

Notable earnings reports: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B), Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) on Feb. 26; Booking Holdings [formely Priceline] (NASDAQ:PCLN), Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), Workday (NYSE:WDAY), Square (NYSE:SQ), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and Macy's (NYSE:M) on Feb. 27; (NYSE:CRM), 3D (NYSE:DDD), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on Feb. 28; VMware (NYSE:VMW), Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) on March 1; J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on March 2.

Macau: Hike in transit visa fees in Zhuhai from ($7.88) to ($53.55). While the total cost is still relatively low, any indications of a Beijing crackdown tend to rattle investors.

Gaming Companies are a little nervous. JPMorgan expects 8% to 10% growth, while Nomura sees a 10% to 15% pop. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been watched closely by many investors.

