Companies Who Have Cut Ties With The NRA And Growing - CWEB.Com

Consumers have voiced outrage against the National Rifle Association following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Advocates are targeting not weapons makers, but banks, rental car agencies, airlines, insurers and other companies with ties to the NRA.

Among them: Chubb (NYSE:CB), MetLife (NYSE:MET), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) and Enterprise Holdings, which operates the Enterprise, Alamo and National rental-car chains.

Read Full Article and Videos CWEB.com - Trending News, Blog, Shopping