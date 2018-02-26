U.S. Auto Stock's To Watch - CWEB.Com

U.S. auto sales are expected to drop 4.1% Y/Y in February to 1.273M units as the industry pullback continues.

The research firm notes that automakers have backed away from the aggressive incentives level of last year.

The expected 2017 dip could mark the start of a longer slide.

The National Automobile Dealers Association on Friday projected 2018 sales of 16.7 million vehicles, while Autotrader.com and Kelley Blue Book projected 16.6 million.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) -3.0% to 230K, Ford (NYSE:F) -6.0% to 195K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) flat at 174K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -12.6% to 147K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -4.9% to 129K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -3.5% to 117K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -5.7% to 90K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) +2.9% to 40K.

