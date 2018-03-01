SEC launches sweeping investigation into cryptocurrencies - CWEB.com

The SEC has investigations and information requests in a sweeping probe of technology companies and advisers involved in the booming market for digital tokens, WSJ reports.

The investigation significantly ratchets up the regulatory pressure on the booming U.S. market for raising funds in cryptocurrencies.

Coin offerings raised $6.5B in 2017 and more than $1.6B so far this year despite a crash in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Related tickers include OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN

