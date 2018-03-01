Industrial Shares Take A Hit After The Impact Of White House Tariffs Weighs In - CWEB.Com

Industrial shares and stocks are taking a hit into the final hour of trade amid concerns that the policy of White House has changed on imported steel and aluminum and could ignite a trade war: MTW -6%, CMI -4.4%, RRD -4.1%, LMT -3.8%, SWK-3.5%, CHRW -3.4%, BA -3.4%, UTX -3.2%, CAT -3%, EXPD -2.9%, NOC-2.9%, RTN -2.8%, SNA -2.8%, PCAR -2.8%, TXT -2.7%, ROK -2.5%.

"Meanwhile, any inflationary impulse from higher tariffs depends on whether firms view the increase as permanent and if the current state of the business cycle would contribute to a high pass-through rate from tariffs to final goods," Barclays says.

ETFs: XLI, VIS, FIDU, IFLY, IYJ, PAVE, FXR, AIRR, RGI, UXI, SIJ, JHMI, INDF

Wall Street's main indexes fell onThursday as industrial stocks, including heavyweights Boeing andCaterpillar, took a beating on fears that potential tariffs onsteel imports could hit profits.

