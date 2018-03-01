Why Analyst Are Bullish On GE - CWEB.Com

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announces plans to invest more then $500 Million over the next 3-5 years to develop the world's largest, most powerful offshore wind turbine.

GE says the Haliade-X turbine will feature a 12 MW direct drive generator and produce 45% more energy than any other offshore turbine; one turbine would generate up to 67 GWh annually, enough clean power for up to 16K households per turbine and up to 1M European households in a 750 MW wind farm configuration.