Why Analyst Are Bullish On GE - CWEB.Com

- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have fallen, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, who expects the stock to rise ~50% this year after crashing 52% in the past 12 months.
- Despite overwhelmingly negative media sentiment, Heymann foresees no further dividend cut or share issuance to raise money, and he expects GE’s planned sale or exit from underperforming businesses valued at $20B to net the company $12B-$15B in cash by the end of 2019.
- Nicholas Heymann expects more turmoil ahead as GE continues to work through its problems but he also believes CEO John Flannery’s moves to “reset everything” and simplify the business will enable the company to lift its annual cash flow to “the mid teens” in billions of dollars by 2020.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) announces plans to invest more then $500 Million over the next 3-5 years to develop the world's largest, most powerful offshore wind turbine.
GE says the Haliade-X turbine will feature a 12 MW direct drive generator and produce 45% more energy than any other offshore turbine; one turbine would generate up to 67 GWh annually, enough clean power for up to 16K households per turbine and up to 1M European households in a 750 MW wind farm configuration.
GE has told also investors that it is keeping its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) , contrary to its previous statement.
We explore the possibility of a deal where GE acquires the remaining 35% of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) it does not own currently.
CWEB Analyst have initiated a Buy Rating for (NYSE:GE ) and a Price Target of $28 within 12 months.
