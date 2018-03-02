McDonald's Downgraded And Down 2.7% On Dour RBC Note - CWEB.Com

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) price target was cut to $170 from $190 at RBC Capital Markets and also cut its U.S. same store after a slow start to the $1 $2 $3 menu.

"Our sense is that the $1 $2 $3 platform stole attention from local marketing, particularly at breakfast, which likely slowed as a consequence," say Palmer and team.

Some investors have been increasingly skeptical about the prospects of an investment at these levels.

McDonald's financials from 2017Q3 going back to 2014Q3 show debt has doubled, revenue has declined, and net income has fallen if the China/HK "one shot" sale is ignored.

investors are paying almost twice as much as they did five years ago for the same amount of FCF.

CWEB Analyst's have initiated a Sell Rating for (NYSE:MCD) and a Price Target of $105 within 12 months.

MCD data by YCharts